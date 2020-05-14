Margaret Elaine Hinchman, 95, of Niles passed from this life on May 11, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1924, to Emerson and Edna Metzger. She was an avid traveler who traveled extensively with the Good Sam Club, the Coachman Travelers and the Yellowstone Travel Club. She enjoyed all types of crafts and was fond of presenting her family with her handmade gifts. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Arden United Methodist Church. She was always a great blessing to her family and friends, and she will be missed.