Margaret E. Morton
Margaret E. Morton, 89, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Caretel Inns in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Dan Golladay officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Margaret will be laid to rest in Spring Run Cemetery in St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle or Napier Parkview Baptist Church. Those wishing to share a message of condolence with the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
She graduated from Benton Harbor High School class of 1948. The summer following high school she worked at Sealtest Ice Cream, and it is there she met her first husband, Donald Streit. They married on Dec. 11, 1949. He later preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1978. Margaret worked as a secretary for Heath Company for 20 years before retiring. On Oct. 30, 1982, she married Philip Morton. They shared 15 years together before he preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 1997. Margaret enjoyed her house on the lake, where she loved to watch the wildlife and enjoy all nature had to offer. She was a member of Napier Parkview Baptist Church, where she had volunteered her time. Margaret loved spending time with her family, baking, knitting and cross stitch.
She is survived by her brother, J. Dean (Betty) Grieser of Bainbridge Township; sister, Eleanor Bluschke of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Andy, Amanda and Katie; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as good friend, Charles Doubert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Streit and Philip Morton; son, Donald Streit Jr.; and siblings, Leland Grieser, Lucille Grieser and Leona Wagner.