Margaret Elizabeth Schmidt, 95, of Coloma went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Margaret was an active member of the Anderson Indiana-based Church of God and gave her life to the lord when she was 17 years old. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for numerous years, sang in the church choir, and was an involved member in the church’s missionary society. Margaret continually sponsored a number of needy youngsters through Children of Promise, a program which assists the poorest of the poor overseas. Additionally, she often gave to Mercy Ships and World Vision. Further, she visited the elderly and the ill on a regular basis for many years.