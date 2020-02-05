Margaret Loretta Begel, 76, of South Haven passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She was born Sept. 7, 1943, to Jay and Beulah (Smith) Beach in Lenoir, N.C. Margaret went on to obtain her master’s degree and worked as a registered nurse and educator for Lakeland Hospital for 30 years until her retirement in 2004. She also worked as an associate professor of nursing at Lake Michigan College, Andrews University and Southwestern Michigan College. She married Robert Begel on July 21, 1963, in Valdosta, Ga., and they shared 45 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Margaret loved playing with her great-grandchildren.