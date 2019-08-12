Margaret 'Peg' Ann Williamson
Margaret “Peg” Ann Williamson, 82, of Benton Harbor passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Dan Colthorp will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Fernwood Botanical Gardens and Nature Preserve. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Peg was born on March 28, 1937, to Frederick and Dorothy (Parker) Ochs in Leeper, Pa. She graduated from Coloma High School in 1955 and married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Williamson, two weeks later. They enjoyed 46 wonderful years of marriage – camping, traveling, woodworking and entertaining together. After Bill’s passing in 2001, Peg married Joseph Mitchell in July 2003. Peg was very involved in the local community and had an entrepreneurial spirit; in 1992 she started Williamson Employment Services in St. Joseph. In her long career, she helped countless people improve their lives. Today, her daughter and son-in-law, Judee and Jeff Hopwood, own the company and carry on her legacy.
Peg had many passions, including civil war history, collecting dolls, Tom Clark gnomes, antique China and visiting lighthouses. She was enthusiastic about the Silver Beach Carousel; she and Joe donated an Ostrich carousel figure, rounding board and rocking chair to help make the project a reality. She was a member of St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, Burnett’s Traders Questers Club, Blossomland Doll Club, the Morton House Museum and many professional organizations.
Peg is survived by her children, Joyce (David) Finlay of San Diego, Judee (Jeff) Hopwood of St. Joseph and Jennifer (James) Cruickshank of Atlanta; grandchildren: Brian (Veronica), Crystal (Jonathan), David Jr. (Angela), Mandy (Kaliko), Alex, Joel (Jennifer), Corey and Christopher; great-grandchildren: David III, Holden, Samuel and Sophia; siblings, Darwin (Paulette) Clemens, James (JoAnn) Clemens and Kathy (Terry) Schaetzke; daughter-in-law, Pamela Williamson; and brother-in-law, Paul Schorr.
Peg was preceded in death by her husband, William Williamson; her second husband, Joseph Mitchell; parents, Frederick and Dorothy Ochs; son, Jonathon Williamson; and siblings, Frederick (Shirley) Ochs, Marilyn (Paul) Schorr and Thomas Brininger.