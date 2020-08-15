Margarete Hahn, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Steve Hartten officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Out of concern for the family and friends in attendance masks will be required as well as proper social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Margarete was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Hüffenhardt, Germany to Karl and Luise (Eckert) Keil. She immigrated to the United States in 1958 and was fiercely patriotic to her adopted country. Margarete worked for many years at Whirlpool Corporation, where she was known as a hard-working, straight-shooting expert in her field. After her retirement, Margarete traveled annually back to her home country of Germany to visit her mother, and often traveled with the local historical society to historic landmarks in the U.S. She was also a proud member of Peace Lutheran Church. Margarete was a strong woman and a rock for many. She could always be counted on for help, a soft shoulder, or a kick in the pants, whichever was needed. Nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. While our hearts are broken, because of the strength and courage Margarete showed them her whole life, we will continue to flourish.
Margarete is survived by her daughters: Monica (Mike) Hahn of San Rafael, Calif., Heide (Don) Briggs of Berrien Springs and Andi Varner of Thomasboro, Ill.; grandchildren: Levi (Samantha) Burns, Cody and Sage Briggs, Morgan (Dustin) Miller, and Hannah (Josh) Wallick; and great-grandchildren, Luca Burns, and Peyton and Paisley Miller.