Maria Contreras Melcher, 83, died peacefully at home on April 20, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Maria was born in Valle Umbroso, San Luis Potosi, Mexico in 1937, and emigrated to Benton Harbor when she was 9 years old. She learned English while attending Morton Hill Elementary School in Benton Harbor. Upon graduation from Benton Harbor High School, she began her long history of employment with Whirlpool Corp. Starting in the law department, she quickly became the executive secretary to chief council for the corporation, Robert Willemin.