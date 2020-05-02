Maria Rita Ripa, 103, of Chicago, formerly of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Evanston Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Maria loved to travel. She would extensively visit Europe and South America, where she had many friends. It was during these trips where Maria became fluent in Italian and Spanish and her passion for Spanish music and dancing began.