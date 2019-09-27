Marian Blakeslee Burchfield
Marian Blakeslee Burchfield, 85, of Seymour, Tenn., formerly of Benton Harbor, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born in Benton Harbor, the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Allerton) Blakeslee. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan. Marian taught seventh grade math and science at Doyle Middle School in Knoxville, Tenn., where her students respectfully referred to her as “the General.” Upon retiring, she was actively involved with the Ossoli Circle and the Tennessee garden clubs. She also passionately followed her Michigan Wolverines and the Lady Vols.
She is survived by the love of her life, Jack Burchfield, formerly of St. Joseph. They were married for 62 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Beth (Gary) Kern and Cathy (Bert) Wall; her son, Ed (Shelley) Burchfield; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, Ed (Dee) Blakeslee; and sister, Beth Higgins.
Her sisters, Anne (Bob) Frank and Barbara Anne Blakeslee, predeceased her.
We were all privates in the General’s army and will miss her dearly.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept 30, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Fairplain Chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ramsey House, 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914, or Fernwood Botanical Gardens, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, MI 49120. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.