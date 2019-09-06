Marian Jean Haney
Marian Jean Haney, 94, of Benton Harbor died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Royalton Manor in Royalton Township.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in Arlington Heights Cemetery in Bangor. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fairplain Chapel. Memorials may be made to Sarett Nature Center or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Marian was born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Chicago. She married her husband, Raymond Haney, in 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2001. Marian was a secretary at Michigan Fruit Canners for over 30 years and retired in 1988. After her retirement, Marian and her husband enjoyed spending the winters in Crystal River, Fla. She loved to play cards and also enjoyed sewing, especially crocheting. Marian was always planning ahead and loved having her family around her. She was a loving and caring mother to her boys and their families.
Her family includes her two sons, Rick (Dinah) Haney of Eau Claire and Jay (Joy) Haney of Coloma; her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.