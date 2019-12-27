Marian L. Krieger
Marian L. Krieger, 95, formerly of Stevensville passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Royalton Manor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Roth officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, Jan. 6, at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Run cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Caring Circle (Hospice at Home – St. Joseph). Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marian was born on May 28, 1924, to William and Louise (Ludwig) Knuth in Royalton Township, where she grew up on her family’s farm. She graduated from St. Joseph High School. On Sept. 24, 1946, Marian married the love of her life, Leo Krieger, at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Marian worked as a church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years before retirement. Marian was a dog and cat lover. She enjoyed cooking and baking, shopping with her sister, Dorothy, and spoiling her granddaughter, Claire.
Marian is survived by her son, Steven (Anne) Krieger of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Claire (Dr. Kyle Alexander) Krieger of South Bend, Ind.; sister and best friend, Dorothy Winters of Groveland, Fla.; niece, Joanne (the Rev. Dr. Robert) Weikart of Groveland; and nephew, Mark (Catherine) Bobinski of Grosse Pointe, Mich.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Krieger in 1976; and parents, William and Louise Knuth.