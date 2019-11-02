Marian Lucille (Davenport) Seeley
Marian Lucille (Davenport) Seeley, 97, of Holland, Mich., passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at Holland Hospital in Holland.
Marian was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Mountain View, Calif., to Dr. Donald and Pearl (Hoyt) Davenport. After graduating from high school, she received her nursing degree from White Memorial Hospital in La Sierra, Calif., in 1946, and her master’s in health education from Loma Linda University in 1961. In November 1955, she married Joseph “Max” Hamilton in Alaska. They had one daughter, Marjorie Ruth. Marian married a second time in May 1968 to Jewell Francis Seeley in Collegedale, Tenn. They adopted three sons, Stephen, Timothy and Daniel.
Marian worked her entire career as a registered nurse. After retirement and well into her 80s, she traveled to China to teach English using her Bible as a textbook. She also worked with Lakeland Health Services, ensuring special needs children were able to get to and from school. In her spare time, Marian enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, traveling, camping, reading and writing snail mail letters. Marian was known to have “no fear” taking on whatever she faced in life.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Ruth Walker of St. Joseph; sons, Stephen (Maria) Seeley of Tennessee, Timothy (Teresa) Seeley of Georgia and Daniel (Yabnia) Seeley of Florida; stepchildren, Katie Kerr of Arizona, Edith “Dee Dee” (Randy) Herman of Tennessee and Scott Seeley of Kentucky; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Dr. Martha Seeley of Kentucky.
Marian was preceded by her parents; husband, Jewell Seeley; stepchildren, Carol Sterner and Benjamin Seeley; sister, Dr. Marjorie Sczekan; brothers, Dr. Donald Davenport, Dr. Richard Davenport and Russell Davenport; and former husband, Joseph “Max” Hamilton.
