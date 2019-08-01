Marian Strand

Marian Strand

Marian Strand

Marian Strand, 81, of Coloma died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

Marian was born July 24, 1938, in Watervliet. She was a lifetime area resident and enjoyed animals and camping. Marian was a God-loving, Christian woman who loved reading her Bible. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her large, loving family which includes, four children: Patty (Mike) Mayer, Chris Strand (James Burnside), Steve (Lori) Strand and Karen Price; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings: Don (Pat) Bailey, Linda (Jerry) Curtis and Sandy (Doug) Rouse; and several nieces and nephews. 

Her loving husband, James Strand; a son, Ricky Strand; her parents, Lester and Mildred (Leach) Bailey; and two brothers, David Bailey and Dennis Bailey; precede Marian in death.

Marian's body has been donated to Michigan State Medical School and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Marian’s family to help with expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort or contribution to expenses at hutchinsfuneral.com.

 

 