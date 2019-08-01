Marian Strand
Marian Strand, 81, of Coloma died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Marian was born July 24, 1938, in Watervliet. She was a lifetime area resident and enjoyed animals and camping. Marian was a God-loving, Christian woman who loved reading her Bible. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her large, loving family which includes, four children: Patty (Mike) Mayer, Chris Strand (James Burnside), Steve (Lori) Strand and Karen Price; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings: Don (Pat) Bailey, Linda (Jerry) Curtis and Sandy (Doug) Rouse; and several nieces and nephews.
Her loving husband, James Strand; a son, Ricky Strand; her parents, Lester and Mildred (Leach) Bailey; and two brothers, David Bailey and Dennis Bailey; precede Marian in death.
Marian's body has been donated to Michigan State Medical School and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Marian’s family to help with expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort or contribution to expenses at hutchinsfuneral.com.