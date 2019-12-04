Mariann A. Steiner
Mariann (Niederriter) Steiner, 80, of Stevensville passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Lisle, Ill., after a short period of declining health.
Mariann was born on Aug. 16, 1939, to Stephen and Alice (Lauer) Niederriter in Pennsylvania. She married Cyril Steiner in 1963. Mariann loved her job at Wollin Products, where she retired after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril, in September of this year, and she died on their 56th wedding anniversary – so they never spent an anniversary apart. Mariann was also preceded in death by her siblings: Rose Smith, Marlene Hamel, Donna Budzinski and John, James and Ronald Niederriter.
Mariann is survived by her children, Christina (Christopher) Glennie of Prestwood, England, and Curt (Lori) Steiner of Naperville, Ill.; four grandchildren: Lucinda and Max Glennie and Meredith and Abigail Steiner; as well as her siblings: Richard Niederriter of Venus, Randy Niederriter of Lickingville, Kathleen Strotman of Marble and Marie Ditz of Hermitage.
She was a very loving grandmother and we will all miss the pies she baked.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, as Mariann fed a lot of stray cats over the years. Those wishing to send condolences online may do so at wwwbeidelmankunschfh.com. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, Naperville, Ill., (630) 355-0264.