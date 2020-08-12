Marianne Hollman Shobe, 71, of Covert passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
She was born March 26, 1949, to William and Rose Hollman, II. Marianne graduated from Covert High School and pursued higher education earning a degree from Western Michigan University. She worked as a therapist in crisis intervention at Riverwood. She had a strong interest in and enjoyed spending her time listening to music. Marianne cared for many foster children over her years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shobe, and a special foster child, Stacy Easterling and two stepchildren.
Marianne is survived by her step-son, Quenton Shobe of Detroit; nephews: William Hollman, Jr. of Hartford and John T. Hollman of Florida and niece, Wendy Hollman of Hartford.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Covert Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marianne’s memory to Al Van Human Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.