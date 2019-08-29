Marianne R. Oldham
Marianne R. Oldham, 70, of Hartford, formerly of Dowagiac passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 30, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Marianne’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association or the Disabled American Veteran's Association. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Marianne was born Dec. 14, 1948, in Niles, to Kenneth and Janette (Rotzien) Klees. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1967. Later in life, she attended and graduated from Southwestern Michigan College, where she earned her associate's degree in business management in 1989. On April 29, 1978, she married the love of her life, Charlie Oldham, at Silver Creek United Methodist Church in Dowagiac. She had a love for people and that was shown through her commitment and love for waitressing. Marianne served her community for 15 years at Country Corner in Sister Lakes and over 10 years at BT’s Pub in Dowagiac. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, cooking and gardening. She loved traveling and trips to the local casinos. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Marianne is survived by her children, Timothy Wayne (Kim Smith-Oldham) Oldham of Hartford, Christopher Lee (Kimberly Ackerman-Oldham) Oldham of Hartford and Lori Michelle Emmons of Hartford; grandchildren, Ashley Kyles, Joshua Hannan, Brittany Heflin, Garret Oldham, Devin Oldham, Tyler Oldham and Abigail Oldham; great-grandchildren, Aryssa and Cullin Hannan and Justin Kyles Jr.; siblings, Kenneth (Shirley) Klees Jr. of Dowagiac and Jimmie (Joni) Klees of Dowagiac; brother-in-law, Gail (Mary Ann) Oldham; and sister-in-law, Jerris (Jeff) Specht.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Janette Klees; husband, Charlie Oldham; sister-in-law, Merle Main; and brother-in-law, Wayne Jones.