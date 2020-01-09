Marie (Arth) Dahn
Marie (Arth) Dahn, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 600 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor, with Fr. James Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Friends may visit from 4-6 p.m., with prayers recited at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Marie was born Jan. 21, 1927, to Anna and Aloyse Arth, in a small village named Redange, in the Province Alsace Lorraine, France. This French village was located on the border of Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany. Marie was able to speak in four languages, including German, French, the Luxembourg dialect and English.
During World War II, their area fell under German occupation. After four years of occupation, they were liberated by the American army. In the winter of 1944, Marie’s family housed two American soldiers, one of whom was Ralph Dahn. They married Sept. 12, 1945. She left France by ship to New York, then train and bus to Benton Harbor. Her long journey was shared by others from France, one of which was Yvonne, who was a lifetime friend, along with other French ladies from our community.
Marie and Ralph were happily married for nearly 50 years before his passing in July 1995. They raised five children, four daughters and one son, which kept her very busy, along with several jobs, including 25 years as a waitress for Win Schuler’s in Stevensville.
Marie was gifted artistically as well as a fabulous chef in the kitchen, including hosting large dinners for her family and friends and desserts that were European inspired. We could gauge the season in southwestern Michigan by her pies, beginning with strawberry-rhubarb in the spring and finishing with apple pies in the fall.
Her talent with crafts was endless, including sewing, knitting, crocheting and pressed flowers. Her love for gardening and flowers kept her young and energetic.
Marie is survived by her children: Suzanne (Tex) Burrows of Temple, Texas, Jeanette O’Brien of Bolingbrook, Ill., Patrice Schroeder and Mark (Karen) Dahn, all from St. Joseph; as well as 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Smedsrud and Mary Peters, Jeremy O’Brien and Michele Meyer, Allison Nelson and Craig Griffith, Scott and Bradley Schroeder and Steven Dahn and Sarah Noskey; along with 10 great-grandchildren, including Daisy Marie Dahn, 2 weeks old, whom she met on Jan. 6.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her sisters, Elisabeth and Catherine; younger brother, Xavier; and daughter, Denise Griffith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association in memory of her daughter, Denise, or to the SS John and Bernard Parish. Those wishing to sign Marie’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.