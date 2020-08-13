Marie L. Jeffries, 82, formerly of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in Fort Mill, S.C.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph. Burial will follow at Lincoln Township Cemetery, Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marie was born Oct. 18, 1937, to Albert and Lucille (Hack) Boelcke in Chicago. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. On Sept. 10, 1966, Marie married the love of her life, James Jeffries, in Sodus. Marie worked as a receptionist for Boelcke Heating & Air Conditioning before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards, but most of all, she loved to spend her time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her children: Mark (Stefanie) Jeffries of Centennial, Colo., and Ellen (Erik) Jensen of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren: Nikolas, Andrew, Lauren, Nathan and Margaret; and sister, Marilyn Mort of Eau Claire.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Lucille Boelcke; husband, James Jeffries; brothers: Richard Boelcke and Lawrence Boelcke; and grandson, Brady Jeffries.