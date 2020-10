On a clear late-October day, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and several of his deputies are standing at a high point on the San Diego County side of the border with Mexico next to a 30-foot-high slotted steel fence that didn’t exist three years ago. The rust-colored barrier, the northern part of the new dual-fence system that makes up President Donald Trump’s signature “border wall,” dives down the hill, and curves leftward before carving a straight line toward the sea.