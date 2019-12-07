Mariel Ann Reed
Mariel Ann Reed, 82, of Pendleton, Ind., died Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born July 15, 1937, in Iowa, the daughter of Dwight and Julia Williams. She was one of four siblings. Her brothers were John and Mike. Her sister is Lynn.
She graduated from Indianola High School and attended Simpson College.
Mariel met Charles Reed, her future husband, at Simpson College. Mariel and Charles Reed relocated to Stevensville, where they made their home for more than 50 years.
Mariel worked in personnel at Whirlpool Corp., in Benton Harbor, was a substitute teacher, owned an educational supply store, and served as the treasurer for the Village of Stevensville.
Mariel and Charles eventually moved to Pendleton, Ind., to be closer to their grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Reed. She is survived by her children, Kelley Reed Branham of Pendleton, Ind., and Jeff Reed of Stevensville, and grandchildren, Cody Branham, Casey Branham and Kiara Reed.