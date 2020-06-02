Marilyn Taylor Coon, 85, of St. Joseph was called home to heaven on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in Niles.
Marilyn was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Ludington, Mich., to Valmer and Esther (Morse) Taylor. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1952. On Feb. 18, 1956, she married the love of her life, Gayle Coon. Together they adopted two children, Wayne Eugene and Robin Marie. Marilyn retired from Harris Semiconductor in Palm Bay, Fla., as an integrated circuit technician in 1999.