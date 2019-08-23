Marilyn Watt
Marilyn Watt, 80, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle or the Marie Yeager Cancer Center. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Zeeland, Mich., to Arend and Margaret (DeJong) Vereeke. She was a graduate of Zeeland High School. Marilyn then went on to receive her certificate in cosmetology. On Sept. 28, 1957, she wed Paul D. Watt in Zeeland. Marilyn was a beautician for many years. But, although she was the boss, her passion was being of humble servanthood at Eagle Pointe Harbor for over 30 years. She was the matriarch of her family and loved serving others. If her family or friends were celebrating something, she was right there celebrating with them. Most of all Marilyn loved spending time with her family as well as generations of her marina family. She has always been known as “Grandma” to all the children of her marina family.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Kima Watt of Port Charlotte, Fla., Paul Jr. (Kelly) Watt of St. Joseph, Shawn (Daniel) Unruh of St. Joseph and Marcee Watt of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Zack, Deaven (Ashley), Kyle, Meghan, D.J., Tyler, Emili, Shawn (Brittany), Staci (David) and Jon DeWitt; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Paul Watt Sr., on Feb. 25, 2014.