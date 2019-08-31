Marilynn S. Heinerich
Marilynn S. Heinerich (Hartlerode/Stice), 89, of Benton Harbor was surrounded by her dearest family members at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, when she took her final journey into Our Lord’s waiting arms on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
She has numerous family members and friends who will truly miss her wonderful sense of humor and loving personality.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor. In lieu of flowers, Marilynn had requested memorial contributions be made to her beloved church in her memory.
Personal family condolences and memories may be posted on the Starks & Menchinger Chapel website at www.starksfamilyfh.com, where a more detailed obituary can be found.