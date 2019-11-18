Marion Jean (Lowen) Darr
Marion Jean (Lowen) Darr, 97, of St. Joseph passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at The Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph.
Marion was born Aug. 10, 1922, in Morse, Saskatchewan, to Jack Lowen (born in Cottonwood County, Minn.) and Marie Gladys Buller (born near Yankton, S.D.), whose families were in the mass wave of Mennonites from South Russia immigrating to the Great Plains in the mid 1870s. Marion came to St. Joseph at three months of age with her parents and Buller grandparents.
Marion graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1940. She worked at Barlow’s Laundry and Williams Box Factory, and met her future husband, Rhinehart “Dan” Darr, at a dance at Shadowland Ballroom. Marion and Dan were married Aug. 29, 1942, at Crystal Springs Church of God, and Marion worked at the PX and post office at Keesler Airforce Base where Dan was stationed during WWII.
Marion fondly remembers growing up on State Street, the water standpipe on State/Central/Sutherland and hearing the clip clop of the horses of the milkman’s and ice man’s wagons, running down the bluff to Lions Park Beach, her favorite white stallion on the Carousel at Silver Beach and riding the Inter-Urban and trollies. After the war, Marion worked at Industrial Rubber for many years until Linda came along and she became a mom. Marion loved the beach, traveling, playing cards, reading, fishing, gardening and dancing.
Marion is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mike Hasse of Coloma; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mildred June Hoadley; brother, Marlin Jewel Lowen; husband, Rhinehart (Dan) Darr; and stillborn children, David and Sharon.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Willows and Caring Circle for watching over Marion.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at The Willows, 3440 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Chaplain Ryan Hoekstra officiating. Memorial donations in Marion’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, The Willows Activities Fund, St. Joseph First Congregational Church Parish Nurse Program, AHSGR.Org, or the PBS station of your choice. Those wishing to sign Marion’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.