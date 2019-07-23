Marion L. Davis
The family of Marion Davis shares the sad news of her passing on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home, Vineyard Assisted Living in Kalamazoo, surrounded by her family.
Marion was born to Wilhelmina (Minnie) and Louis Kling on May 27, 1925, and raised on the family fruit farm with her sister and two brothers. As the oldest of her siblings, her parents instilled early on the value of hard work and she performed many of the farm tasks reserved typically for the sons. In fact, her father often designated her to drive truck and deliver the harvest to the fruit exchange; for some reason, the young dock workers would always unload her first!
Marion graduated from Hartford High School in the class of 1943, where she made many friendships that lasted for decades to come. It was at HHS, while going class to class picking up attendance slips daily, that a certain upperclassman noticed her and would make sure to give her a wink each visit. She and that upperclassman began dating (spending many a Saturday night at The Crystal Palace), and broke up after high school when she began studies to become a registered nurse and he enlisted in pilot training in the Air Force. Fate brought them back together in 1944, and in 1947 she became Mrs. Roy M. (Bud) Davis. They made their home in Hartford, Mich., and resided temporarily in Branford, Conn., and Ann Arbor, Mich., while raising their four children, eventually returning full-time to Hartford in 1982. Marion worked for many years for Dr. Carl Boothby in Hartford, at several hospitals in Ann Arbor, and volunteered at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor during the Vietnam War.
Marion was lovingly referred to as the “Chief Accountant” by Bud for many years. In addition to her nursing and child-rearing duties, she took classes at the University of Michigan to obtain her real estate license and took on management of several rental properties they acquired over time, managed the books for Bud’s writing career, and did her part to keep the utility companies honest. She had an innate ability to multi-task, never forgot a name, and could manage several conversations concurrently – all the skills necessary to be a CEO in today’s world.
In retirement, Marion and Bud split their time between Florida and Michigan. They were never ones to miss a holiday get together with family; she loved to converse and share family stories. Marion enjoyed embroidery, collecting and refinishing antiques, traveling throughout the U.S., shelling on Sanibel Island, and most of all – nursing and caring for others. She had empathy for people, an eye for spotting inequity, and speaking up to right a wrong – whether it be advocating for an orphan being teased by neighbor kids, or “persuading” a school superintendent to install a phone in a country schoolhouse where none existed. Her parents instilled in her from an early age to help people – especially the elderly; she had a talent for searching out and helping people with their needs, such as making up and delivering holiday packages for widows, or caring for the elderly during their last days. “She was the moving force in our family,” Bud recollects.
Marion is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy M. Davis of Hartford; their children: Deborah (Gary) Connor of Farmington, Mich., Rebecca (Jim) Steele of Kalamazoo, Rob Davis of Hartford and Laurel (Jim) Jelenek of Holt, Mich.; grandchildren: Catherine Connor of Northville, Dr. Michael (Beth) Connor of Portland, Ore., Danielle (Michael) Aschenbrener of Denver, Kristy (Rob) Davila of San Antonio, Heather Banks of New Baltimore and Kelly (Brad) Chandler of Lansing; great-grandchildren: Maxwell Aschenbrener, Valentina Aschenbrener, Emma Davila, Davis Davila and Alexander Bell; her brother, Robert Kling of Hartford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Delores Bishop and husband, Howard; brother, Louis Kling and wife Phyllis; brother Robert’s wife, Delores Kling; and sister-in-law, Wilma Weston and husband Ronald.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford. Internment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hartford, followed by a luncheon at Immaculate Conception.