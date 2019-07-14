Marion Robert Cunningham Jr.
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Marion Robert “Rob” Cunningham, 53, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home surrounded by his family from a rare form of cancer.
Rob was born Oct. 25, 1965, to Marion Robert Sr. and Norma Lorraine (Mattner) Cunningham. First and foremost, he was very active in seeking the Kingdom of our Lord. Rob graduated from Lakeshore High School and was employed at Tru Die Cast. He was an active member of the NRA and very passionate about protecting his and our freedom. Rob will be honored on the NRA Patriot Wall of Honor. He enjoyed reading his Bible, spending time with family, playing with his dogs, collecting guns and working with his hands. Rob was kind, and always ready to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small.
Rob will forever be remembered by his wife, Kristine Ann (Marsh) Cunningham, whom he married on March 31, 1990; their children, Cierra Lyn (Cunningham) and Tyler Lefor and Marion Robert Cunningham III; father, Marion Cunningham Sr.; siblings: Kelly, Stacey (Ken), Amy (Rob), Shannon (Sheri) and Laura (Shane); numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Rob's name to the Fairplain Seventh-day Adventist Church.