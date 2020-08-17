Marisue Hojnacki, 69, of Three Oaks died peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1951, in Forest Park, Ill., to Joseph and Eleanor Scafidi.
She married Michael John Hojnacki on Aug. 14, 1971, in Forest Park. Michael preceded her in death in 2007.
Marisue was a former editor/reporter/photographer for South County Gazette, which she owned at one time with her husband, Michael. She was also an avid artist, dancer and patron of the local arts.
Marisue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her late husband’s family, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Robin Hojnacki; her brother, Richard Scafidi; her father, Joseph Scafidi; and her mother, Eleanor Scafidi.
Marisue was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery in Union Pier.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary be made to Harbor Arts, 107 Generations Drive, P.O. Box 202, Three Oaks, MI 49128; or, The American Cancer Society, 4608 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals in Three Oaks.
