Marjorie A. "Marge" Correll
Marjorie A. "Marge" Correll, 90, of Stevensville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marge was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Joseph & Julia (Wenger) Longwinter. She graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio. On Nov. 3, 1951, Marge married the love of her life Wallace Correll at The Armored Center Chapel, Fort Knox, Ky. She worked as a McDonald’s Representative for over 30 years in Bridgman and Stevensville. She was a proud wife and loving mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Marge is survived by her husband Wallace Correll of Stevensville; children, Brian Correll of Nashville, Mich., John (Ann) Correll of Stevensville, and Laurie (Randy) Fish of Stevensville; grandchildren, Chris Correll, Michelle Berry, Jennifer Freridge, Tyler Fish and Maggie Mae Fish; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Norma) Longwinter of Willowick, Ohio.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julia Longwinter and son, Steven D. Correll.