Marjorie A. Radtke
Marjorie A. Radtke, 96, of South Haven passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.
She was born Jan. 13, 1923, to Benjamin and Hazel “Fern” (Norman) Parrish in South Haven. Marjorie married Gerhardt “Gerry” Radtke on May 13, 1950, in South Haven, and they shared 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. Marge worked as a bookkeeper for many years before her retirement in 1975. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church and also attended First Baptist Church. Marge was a member of the Casco Band, Garden Club and Quilting Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Karyn Ridley; grandson, Chris Ridley; brothers, Louis Parrish, George Parrish, Jeremiah Parrish and Charles Parrish; sisters, Geraldine Graham, Edythe Ransom, Bonnie Parrish, Dorothy Clark and Lois Covey.
Marge is survived by her son, Phillip Radtke of South Haven; grandchildren, Bradley Radtke of South Haven and Lacey (Ridley) Hobson of Kalamazoo; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, Oct. 28, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral Services will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim DeVries officiating. Marjorie will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Following the committal, a luncheon will be held at First Assembly of God. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.