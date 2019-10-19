Marjorie Kehlstrom Rusch
Marjorie Kehlstrom Rusch, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away Oct. 17, 2019.
She was born Oct. 1, 1942, in St. Joseph, to the late Evar and Margaret Kehlstrom.
Marjorie graduated from St. Joseph High School, and was a former Miss St. Joseph in 1961. Marjorie did her undergraduate studies at Western Michigan University and received her master's degree in education from Texas Tech University, with extensive coursework at many other universities.
Marjorie enjoyed a long career in education, working as a teacher, counselor and school psychologist. She was a school psychologist with the Indianapolis Public Schools from 1993 until her retirement in 2008. She also loved her time working as a family therapist and a special needs adoption social worker.
She was a member of Christ the Savior Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, attending church activities and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 10500 E. 126th St., Fishers, Ind.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Katherine "Katie" E. (Matthew) Belange; son, Jonathan W. (Kelly) Rusch; brother, Herb (Judy) Kehlstrom; grandchildren, Audrey Belange, Sophie Belange, Granite Rusch, Cedar Rusch and Forrest Rusch; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Randall and Barbara Rusch; nieces, nephews and cousins. Marjorie was preceded in death in by her loving husband, William K. Rusch Jr.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 10500 E. 126th St., Fishers, IN 46037.
Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers – Castleton Chapel, www.shirleybrothers.com.