Mark Edwin Belfy
Mark Edwin Belfy, 52, of Coloma passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Donations in memory of Mark may be made to any charity of the donor's choosing. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Mark was born May 24, 1967, in Big Rapids, Mich., to Ed and Sharyn (Sinclair) Belfy. He graduated from Coloma High School and was an avid sports fanatic that followed all sports; however, a favorite was the University of Michigan.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his brother, Bob Belfy of Coloma; three aunts, Cynthia Bartlett, Jeanne Belfy and Carol Wojan; several cousins; and many close friends.