Marlene A. Sorget, 82, of Richmond, Mich., formerly of Bridgman and Grand Haven, Mich., was called to her eternal home in heaven on Jan. 12, 2020, at Lakeshore Woods in Fort Gratiot, Mich., after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born April 16, 1937, in Porter, Ind., to the late Charles and Alice Bross. She married Norman “Jack” Sorget on June 25, 1955, in Glendora, Mich. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1999. She was a lifetime resident in Southwest Michigan until briefly residing in Richmond and Grand Haven.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Larry) Morris; granddaughter, Erin (Bret) Krabill; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Audrey; brothers, Frank Bross, Ron Bross and Ken Bross; sisters, Joyce Holt, Norma Grooms, Sharon Beimers, Charlyce Krieger, Patricia Bernia and Diana Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles “Chuck” Bross, Darrell Bross and August Bross; and a sister, Sandy DePagter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, Port Huron, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Aaron Duve will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in Wellesley Hills, Mass., Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Michigan, or the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee in Port Huron.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.