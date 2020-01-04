Marlene A. Toth
Marlene A. Toth, 84, of Bridgman passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman.
Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Marlene was born March 3, 1935, in Milford, Ill., to Delmar and Kathryn (McCalla) Hallock. In the late 1930s they, along with her brother Tom, moved to St. Joseph. Marlene graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953 and worked for F&M Bank, Clark Equipment and the Captain's Table, where she met her husband, Chuck. Shortly after, they were married on Nov. 17, 1967, recently celebrating their 52nd anniversary. In 1976, they built their forever home in Bridgman where they raised four children together. In 1980, Marlene became the manager at the Peacock Apparel Shoppe in Stevensville, later retiring from Dotty's Chapeaux when they closed.
Marlene had a beautiful sense of style, being colorful, flamboyant and loving to shop. Some of her favorite shops were The Mole Hole, Hoopdee Scootee, Props and James Lee. Her other true passions included decorating for all holidays, being at the beach and on the lake.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Chuck; three children, Larry (Julie) Toth of Vicksburg, Tara (Bryan) Duffield of Coloma and Scott Toth of Benton Harbor; four granddaughters, Sabrina Toth, Ashley (Joel) Larsen, Kendyl (Nathan) Adams and Madyson Duffield; and two great-granddaughters, Everly Adams and Maddox Larsen.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Molpus in 2005.
The entire family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who participated in her care over the last five years.