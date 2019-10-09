Marlene F. Hopke
Marlene F. Hopke, 79, of Stevensville passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Marlene was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Fairbault, Minn., to Lester and Ann (Dwyer) Mahoney. She graduated from Fairbault High School Class of 1958. In 1965 she wed Paul Hopke in Fairbault. The two of them then moved to Texas, where she started her training to become a radiological technician. Upon moving to Southwest Michigan, Marlene completed and received her associate’s degree from Lake Michigan College. She went on to work as an X-ray technician for Lakeland for 20 years before retiring. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling across the United States with her husband and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Paul; sons, Todd Hopke of Stevensville and Tim (Mindy) Hopke of Zeeland, Mich.; grandchildren, Ellie and Zachary Hopke; sisters, Marian Mahoney and Marie Eide, both of Minneapolis; and brother, Stanley Mahoney of Burlington, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ralph Mahoney.
Per Marlene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held.