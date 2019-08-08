Marlene G. (Gard) Stuppy
Marlene G. (Gard) Stuppy, 84, of South Bend, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Chaplain Arlen Cochran officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care of Indiana or St. Joseph First United Methodist Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marlene was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Benton Harbor, to William and Nellie (Horn) Gard. She was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School class of 1953. During her senior year she married the love of her life, Charles J. Stuppy, on Jan. 12, 1953, in Angola, Ind. Marlene kept a busy schedule caring for her home and her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles; children: David (Jami Nate) Stuppy of Dowagiac, Timothy (Ana) Stuppy of Florida, Melissa (Kurtis) Cox of Dowagiac, Ronald (Jinky Shapiro) Stuppy of California and Merry (Michael) Rickert of Colorado; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Rheta (Donald) Peter of St. Joseph; and son-in-law, Mark Couet of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kim Couet; son, David Charles Stuppy; and sister and brother-in-law, Rhoda and George Wiesemes.