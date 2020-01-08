Martha A. Hamilton
Martha A. Hamilton, 94, of Dowagiac passed from this earth on Jan. 4, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in Niles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with the Rev. Melanie Wallace of the Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Hamilton Cemetery in Decatur. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Dowagiac VFW Post 1855. Those wishing to sign Martha’s memory book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Martha was born April 8, 1925, in Dowagiac, the seventh daughter of Joshua C. and Arie Christina (Pecher) Leach. She graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 1943, and on Aug. 5 she was married to Lyle H. Hamilton in Watervliet. A very energetic lady, Martha liked to stay busy. She worked as a waitress at the Gas Light, the Dowagiac Elks and Indian Lake Golf Course. Martha was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, where she served as both local and district president, the Dowagiac Moose Lodge, the Elks Lodge and the Eagles. In her free time, Martha enjoyed bowling, playing pitch at the Moose, crocheting afghans, going to the casino with her daughters and going out for breakfast whenever she was asked. She also enjoyed baking pies, pumpkin rolls and cookies. While wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla., she and Lyle enjoyed making clocks. After Lyle’s passing, Martha took up golf, playing whenever she could.
Left to cherish her memories are: daughters, Carole (George) Hatter of Dowagiac, Sharon (Ken) Flowers and Bonnie Stanczyk of Niles; two sons, John Hamilton and Gary (Orlean) Hamilton, both of Dowagiac; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Mary Hamilton; two grandchildren, Brandon Stanczyk and Andrea Nicole Hamilton; six sisters: Neva Brown, Doris Howe, Wanda Downey, Beryl White, Mildred Bailey and Lillian Leach; and her brother, Roger Leach.