Martha 'Marti' Wright
Marti’s life began May 4, 1944, in Lawrence. She spent her childhood growing up in Hartford. On June 9, 1961, she married the love of her life, Bruce Wright. Marti worked as an office manager, but her greatest joy came in caring for her friends and family. She was a past member of the Sister Lakes Lioness Club and was very involved with her church, Midway Baptist in Watervliet. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends and loved showing Christ’s love through caring for others.
Marti leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including four children, Brian Wright, Lerita (Stephen) Fellows, Esther Wright and Joseph (Shelley) Wright; nine grandchildren, Bradley (Kristine) Wright, Brandon (Alexa) Wright, Elisabeth (Ben) DeJong, Emily Fellows, Justin Schmalfeldt, Joey Schmalfeldt, Chanell Wilcoxson, Rachel Gilley and George Gilley; five great-grandsons; two siblings, Gail Allen and Ralph John Hammond; many nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Clayton and Shirley Wiker.
Marti died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
Her husband, Bruce Wright; a granddaughter, Christina Spitzner; parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Hammond; and a brother, Boyd Hammond; preceded Marti in death.
Friends may visit with Marti’s family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church in Watervliet, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made in Marti’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Marti’s family with arrangements, and you are invited to leave a message of comfort at hutchinsfuneral.com.