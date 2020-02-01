Colonel Martin William Kasischke, 91, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, in Sun City.
He was born on July 31, 1928, in St. Joseph, the son of William C. and Helen Kasischke. Marty graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1946, and thereafter received a BA degree from Texas A & I in Kingsville, Texas. He then entered active military duty in August of 1952, where he received his pilot wings. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in September of 1953. In May of 1962, he was assigned to the 94th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Selfridge Air Base in Michigan, serving as an F-106 Flight Commander Training officer. He then saw active duty while stationed at Danang Air Base in Vietnam, where he was a command pilot with more than 4,900 hours of flying time. He was promoted to colonel on Dec. 1, 1973. In 1981, he was offered the position of base commander at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland, where he enjoyed playing golf and designed the very first golf course on that Air Force base.