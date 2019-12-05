Marvin Lee 'Marv' Hanners
Marvin Lee “Marv” Hanners, 88, of St. Joseph was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at Pine Ridge in Stevensville, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family as they read in unison to him the 23rd Psalm and The Lord’s Prayer.
Marv was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Campbell, Mo., to Andrew and Josie (Sorrels) Hanners. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, earning the rank of corporal and several medals during the Korean War. On Sept. 7, 1951, in South Bend, Ind., he married the former Mildred Marie Cortson, his Millie. Marv was employed by Remington Rand and Twin City Container for several years, and retired from Whirlpool Corp. in St. Joseph in 1992. In retirement, Marv worked several years as a funeral associate at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. He was a former member of Niles Road Community Church where he served on the board of directors, as the Sunday school superintendant, communion director and usher, and was a current member of First Church of God in St. Joseph, where he served as an usher for many years. He loved gardening and provided his tomatoes to his family and neighbors. He enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour and watching Western movies. Marv could fix anything and helped anyone in need. Marv enjoyed deer hunting and fishing in his earlier years. Most of all, Marv was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- and great-great-grandfather.
Marv is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Don) Gruntman of St. Joseph; son, Ronald (Char) Hanners of St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Lori (Andy) Thompson, Angela Hanners, Donald (Cori) Gruntman Jr. and Kellie (Jamie) Zehm; seven great-grandchildren: Anna Thompson, Charlie Williams, Austyn Gruntman, Tobin Zehm, Sadie (Chris) Trotti, Jared Newman and Sam Newman; great-great-grandchildren, Cleo and Layton Trotti; his brother, Ken Hanners; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marv was preceded in death by Millie, his wife of 64 years, on Sept. 6, 2015; his parents; grandson-in-law, Michael Moore; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Gruntman; and siblings: Mary “Kat” Hollingsworth, Franklin Hanners, Dale Hanners and Wendell Hanners.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. David Colp officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma, with military rites conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Church of God or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Marv’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. The family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Ridge and Caring Circle Hospice for making Marv’s journey easier this past year. Marvin Lee Hanners' life exemplified, "Well done, good and faithful servant."