Marvin 'Marv' H. Gustafson
Marvin "Marv" Harry Gustafson, 82, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital following a long illness.
Born May 7, 1937, in Coloma, he was the only son of the late Harry and Emma (Arent) Gustafson. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School and served in the Army National Guard. He attended the University of Michigan and graduated in 1958. Marv was a purchasing manager at Modern Plastics in Benton Harbor, and was also a purchasing manager at Wayne Metals in Markle, Ind.
He attended First Assembly of God in Benton Harbor (now Blue Roof Church) and Carroll Community Worship Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" (Wyman) Gustafson; sons, Erik (Christie) Gustafson, Jeff Gustafson, Dave (Denae) Kenney, and Wade (Wendy) Kenney; nine grandchildren: Austin, Lexy, Aiden, Rylie, Seth, Javarri, Ashley, Kahri and Kaleb; and one great-granddaughter, Alex.
A Celebration of Life is at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Carroll Community Worship Center, 4506 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Since Marv was a University of Michigan fan, the family invites all to wear blue and maize (yellow) at the service. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.