Marvin Richard Langley, 87, of Stevensville passed away May 26, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
He was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Berwyn, Ill., to Marvin G. and Edna (Moore) Langley. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army before finishing his master’s in education at Andrews University in Berrien Springs. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Judith Ann Forest, on Aug. 14, 1960. She also received her master’s degree in education from Andrew’s University. They were “homebodies” and loved spending time with their grandchildren. Marvin also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and his beloved dogs.