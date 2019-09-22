Marvis Rowley
Marvis Rowley, 82, of Watervliet, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Marvis’ life began Dec. 26, 1936, in Hartford. She was one of five children born to Arthur and Lillian (Tetlock) Rowley. Marvis spent her lifetime in Southwest Michigan, making her home in Watervliet for most of it. She loved to work, and worked for many years in the office at Watervliet Harding’s and then at Walmart. Outside of work, Marvis enjoyed playing bingo and being the best mom ever.
She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including: two children, Terri Dempsey of Missouri and Richard Austin of Watervliet; six grandchildren: Danyel Williams, Stephanie Wallace, Ray Winkle, Bobby Drake, Michael Drake and Deanna Austin; four great-grandchildren: Owen Williams, Lynlea Williams, Chelse Wallace and Austin Wallace; three siblings, Erma White of Watervliet, Shelia Price of Florida and Dorris Stembaugh of Paw Paw; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two daughters, Renee Drake and Connie Forester; a husband, Bob Whitney; a brother, Ardin Rowley; and her parents, Arthur and Lillian Rowley.
Hutchins Funeral Home is assisting Marvis’ family with cremation arrangements and they will celebrate her life with a get-together at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Roger and Lori Prince’s home. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Marvis’ family at hutchinsfuneral.com.