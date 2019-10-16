Mary Anne Wyse
On Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Mary Anne Wyse, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 84.
Mary Anne was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Chicago, to Eileen Moran and Frank Thomas. She was later adopted by J.W. and Anna Tiscornia of St. Joseph.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Albion College and later earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Michigan. On Jan. 24, 1959, she married James Wyse. They raised two children: a daughter, Ingrid (Porter), and a son, J. Christopher.
Mary Anne had a passion for teaching and served as a high school English teacher. She also loved to cook and even published two cook books in partnership with close friends through the Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph. She was known for her quick wit, warm smile and compassionate spirit.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her brother, James McLaughlin in 2002.
She is survived by her husband, James; and her two children and their spouses, William Porter and Elke Wyse. She is also survived by six grandchildren, including: Timothy Porter (who is engaged to Carley Mader) and William Porter Jr., Emily Porter, Sarah Porter, J. Christopher Wyse Jr. and Lainie Wyse.
Mary Anne’s family is honoring her memory with contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association of Cleveland in her name. The family is also planning a celebration of life mass in Mary Anne’s honor at a later date.