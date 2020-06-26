Mary Cresence Graham, 82, of Decatur went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, after a brief illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel and Cremation Services. A private service with immediate family has taken place. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association – West Michigan, www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenowheart.html, 3940 Peninsular Dr. SE, Suite 180, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.