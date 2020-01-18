Mary Ellen Hicks, 77, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home, due to complications of dementia.
Mary was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Benton Harbor, to David and Wilma (Clark) Diehl. She is survived by her children, Rayetta Nasseh of Benton Harbor, Judi (Eric) Steindorf of Concord, Calif., and Timothy (Shellie) Hicks of Berrien Springs; grandchildren, Aaron and Hanna Nasseh, Ryan, Otto and Katie Steindorf and Tyler and Kasie Hicks; and a sister, Charlene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean and Rozella; and brother, Butch.
Mary’s family moved to Terre Haute, Ind., when she was very young, but moved back to Michigan in the 1950s. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1960. Mary worked as a secretary at Hicks Sign Co. before working as a bank teller for the former F&M Bank in St. Joseph. After a few years, Mary changed bank locations to what is currently Chase Bank in Stevensville. She took great pride in being the drive-thru bank teller, forming bonds with many of the customers.
She was a former volunteer at Mercy-Memorial and Lakeland Hospital and enjoyed being of service to the community. Mary loved animals, enjoyed crafting, playing cards, being with family and quilting at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Township Senior Center and Arcadia Village Country Club in Florida. Mary was also very proud of the Bunco group she formed with a group of ladies in the 1960s, which survived for more than 30 years. Since retiring, Mary and her former husband would spend their winters in Florida, enjoying the warm weather, sunshine and the company of numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A private burial will take place at a later date in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association – Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.