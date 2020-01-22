Mary Helen Phillips James, 66, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life Jan. 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Greater Community Fellowship, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com. Mary was born to James Lee Phillips Sr. and Ruby Lee Yancy on May 18, 1953, in Hughes, Ark. She moved to Benton Harbor and joined Community COGIC. Mary graduated from BHHS in 1970, and studied at Western Michigan University and Lake Michigan College. She married Arisker Gulledge in 1973.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, John Livingston James Jr.; children: Nathaniel Edward (Latonya) Gulledge, Curtis Lenal (Shirica) Gulledge, Jessica Candi Maria Lachelle Gulledge and Jeremy Arisker Gulledge; stepdaughter, Decole (Uma) Allen; stepsons, Jonathon Powell and John McGee; sisters: Joyce (Pastor Kerwin) Hudson, Ruby (Glen) Burton, Vivian Phillips, Regina Phillips and Mary (George) Burton; brothers: Walter Hatten, Vernal Hatten, Gary Hatten, Ivan Hatten, Aaron (Patsy) Phillips, Reggie Phillips, Roy (Jemimah) Phillips, Arthur Phillips, Marcus Phillips and Curtis (LaToya) Burton; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, James Lee Phillips Sr.; mother, Ruby Lee Burton; stepfathers, Walter Hatten Sr. and Eli Burton; stepmom, Viola Phillips; and brothers, Janes Phillips Jr., Charles Phillips and Robert Earl Hatten.