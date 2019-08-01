Mary J. Giudice
Mary J. (Dew) Giudice, 54, of Berrien Center passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on Dec 17, 1964, to Jim Dew and Priscilla (Johnston) Vizzier at Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Priscilla (Johnston) Vizzier; stepfather, Larry Vizzier; and sister, Barbara Dew.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Giudice, of Berrien Center; son, Forrest Giudice (Misty) of Berrien Center; daughter, Gina Giudice (Luca) of Berrien Center; father, Jim Dew of Benton Harbor; two brothers, James Dew of Benton Harbor and Wayne Riggs of Conway, Ark; five sisters: Karen Wright (Glen) of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Sherry Vizzier-Burge (David) of Conway, Velenda "Red" Vizzier (Jimmy Fogarty) of Benton Harbor, Rebecca Lynn Dew Kublick (Don) of Benton Harbor and Michelle Dew of Benton Harbor; and many other friends and family.
Mary was an auditor and also manager of two gas stations for many years. She was a meticulous housekeeper, animal lover and also loved to shop. She will be tremendously missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at an undecided date.