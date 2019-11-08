Mary Jane Gnodtke
Mary Jane Gnodtke, 85, of Sawyer passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Ind.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, with the Rev. Randy D. Lett officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman. Burial will be in New Troy Cemetery, New Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 247, Sawyer, MI 49125. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Mary Jane was born Sunday, Feb. 25, 1934, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of the late Milton Jay and Florence Mabel (Straub) Frame. On Aug. 30, 1958, she married Carl F. Gnodtke, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2000. Mary Jane was active in the Republican Women’s Club of Berrien County. She also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sawyer, the Ladies Aid and the Berrien County Farm Bureau. Mary Jane was a special angel because of her caregiving for her son, Charlie, her mother and her mother-in-law, Blondena Lindberg.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Julie (Anthony) Krumroy, Jacqueline (Simon) Blackwell, Calvin Gnodtke, Lora L. (Michael) Freehling; grandchildren: Nichol (Casey) Downey, Ashley (Harley) Garey, Chad Krumroy, Mason Freehling, Olivia Freehling, Breanne Blackwell and Jake Blackwell; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Noah and Caleb; sister, Lois Grier; and numerous friends, including the ladies who helped pattern Charlie for many years.
Mary Jane was also preceded by a son, Charles F. Gnodtke in 1985; and a sister, Kathleen Whitmer in 2015.