Mary L. Hanson
Mary L. Hanson, 81, of Lincoln Township died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and pets.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Riverside United Methodist Church in Riverside. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to the Southwestern Michigan Humane Society. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Mary was born on Feb 9, 1938, in DeSoto, Wis., to Albert and Catherine Scoville. She married her husband, Wayne Hanson, in 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Mary was a registered nurse and graduated from the School of Nursing in Kenosha, Wis. She was a registered nurse for many years at the Holy Cross Nursing Home in South Bend before moving to Lincoln Township. For 10 years before she retired she was a registered nurse at the Countryside Nursing Home in South Haven. Mary was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, which will conduct their rites at the service. She enjoyed gardening and loved to organize everything around her home. Mary was a beloved wife and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.
Her family includes her children, Jeffrey Hanson of Milwaukee, John (Patty Collins-Triplet) Hanson of South Bend, Julie Hanson of Lincoln Township and Joel (Hope) Hanson of Millbrae, Calif.; her brother, Lyle (Carolyn) Rice of Gainsville, Fla.; her grandchildren, Lyvia, Allie, Amanda, Jessica, Michael, Thor and Emma; and her great-grandchildren, Lillie, Owen, Nora and Nolan.