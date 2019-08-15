Mary Lee Cecchi
Mary Lee Cecchi, 69, of Benton Harbor passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Tom Bird officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home, with Liturgical Prayers recited at 4:45 p.m. Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or Marie Yeager Cancer Center. Those wishing to sign Mary’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Mary was born March 16, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Charles and Joyce (Smith) Zavoral. She graduated from Lakeshore High School, class of 1968. Mary was employed for 17 years at Hughes Plastics, which became Collins & Aikman in St. Joseph. Following retirement, Mary gained employment with Cracker Barrel in Stevensville, working in the gift shop for nine years. On May 26, 1989, she married Gary Cecchi in Bridgman. Gary introduced her to power boating, which she enjoyed, and she helped him with his Venetian Festival activities. Mary dedicated her life to her family, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for them on holidays and other special occasions. She enjoyed bowling and tending to the flower gardens surrounding her home.
Mary is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gary; her children, Christina (John) Mintun of Niles and Thomas (Jennifer) Thorn of North Andover, Mass.; three grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob and Madelyn Thorn; siblings, Alan (Debra) Zavoral of Baroda, Joan (Scott) Mosbey of Stevensville and John (Joy) Zavoral of Baroda; sister-in-law, Bonnie Veverka of Benton Harbor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jill, and her husband, Bill Spitzer; and her sister-in-law, Laurene Draper.